Wachtell Helping REIT Columbia Property Assess $2.2B Offer

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Columbia Property Trust revealed Thursday it's received a roughly $2.2 billion take-private offer from a group of three investors that includes private equity shop Arkhouse Partners, and Wachtell is guiding the company as it assesses the offer. Arkhouse Partners LLC, The Sapir Organization LLC and 8F Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. have offered to pay $19.50 a share for the shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc. the suitors don't already own. The three currently own a combined roughly 3.3% of shares in the New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust. Columbia on Thursday said the nonbinding proposal "lacks committed financing" at...

