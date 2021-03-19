Virus Forces Bankruptcy Courts To Closely Examine Leases

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted bankruptcy courts throughout the United States to consider how much the health crisis can factor into a commercial tenant's obligation to pay their landlords. An unprecedented pandemic and unexpected shutdowns throughout the country led several tenants to miss rent payments as they entered bankruptcy proceedings. A panel of bankruptcy judges examined how parties negotiated and the way force majeure clauses were interpreted to reach resolutions in a few cases during a virtual roundtable hosted on Friday by the ABA Section of Litigation's Bankruptcy & Insolvency Committee. The panel examined specifically Section 365 of the bankruptcy code,...

