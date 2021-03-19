Health Hires: Orrick, K&L Gates

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has nabbed a patent pro for its San Francisco office, K&L Gates LLP has beefed up its health care bench with an addition from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP, and surgical robotics company Vicarious Surgical Inc. has named a new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Orrick Gargi Talukder Gargi Talukder has been named the new leader of Orrick's team that deals with patent strategy and prosecution in the life sciences sector, the firm said in a March 15 announcement. She made the move...

