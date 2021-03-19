Judge Says USDA Failed To Assess Price In Contract Award

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A federal judge said Thursday that a U.S. Department of Agriculture contract worth tens of millions of dollars was improperly awarded, finding that the department failed to reasonably assess the winning bidder's work history and price proposals. In a newly released opinion, Judge Marian Blank Horn of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said that because of these defects, the USDA's decision to award the property inspection and preservation contract to Information Systems & Networks Corporation was arbitrary and capricious. As part of her ruling, Judge Horn issued an injunction preventing ISN, which won the contract award on a $38.2 million...

