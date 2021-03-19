Must Pharmacists Investigate All Prescriptions For Fraud?

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Are pharmacists required to investigate every prescription for fraud before filling them? If so, how far must a pharmacist go to establish a prescription's validity? When should pharmacists refuse to fill suspicious prescriptions? More importantly, what is a suspicious prescription? These questions are at the heart of a number of active lawsuits currently being litigated in U.S. federal courts. In an increasingly demanding environment in which pharmacists may fill hundreds of prescriptions in a single day for patients, the U.S. Department of Justice has recently filed a number of lawsuits against pharmacies and individual pharmacists, taking an increasingly expansive view of...

