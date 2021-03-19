Miami Airport Guards' OT Suit Is Cleared For Takeoff

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge declined to toss a new version of two Miami International Airport guards' proposed overtime class action against security company G4S Secure Solutions, rejecting the company's bid to apply an air carrier exemption but leaving the door open to revisit certain arguments. U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham previously dismissed plaintiffs Jesus A. Melendez and Daniel Betancourt without prejudice for being "vague," but in his latest ruling on Thursday, he found they have presented a facially plausible cause of action for this stage of the case, when they are not yet required to provide evidence of similarly situated...

