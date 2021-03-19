Aetna Dodges Physical Therapy Coverage Fight

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Aetna Life Insurance Company Inc. convinced a Connecticut federal court to toss a proposed class action challenging the insurer's refusal to pay for a Yale health plan beneficiary's physical therapy, unswayed by his argument that Aetna was too restrictive when deciding what constituted "medically necessary" treatment. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea tossed Dennis Curtis' suit Thursday, spiking claims that the Yale University health plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by incorrectly relying on Aetna's prohibitive policy definitions over the Yale plan's outline of covered treatments, even though Curtis' doctor said his treatment was a necessity. The court found...

