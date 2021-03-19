Investors Launch Suit Over Reckitt's $1.4B Suboxone Deal

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Three Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC shareholders launched a derivative complaint Thursday accusing the pharmaceutical company's executives of allowing the criminal and civil misconduct leading to a $1.4 billion settlement to resolve the government's allegations over the company's marketing of opioid addiction treatment Suboxone. In a New Jersey federal court complaint, shareholders Bernd Meyer, Maike Luehr and Monika Meyer seek to hold former directors of the British pharmaceutical company accountable for the financial and reputational damage caused by the company's alleged ruse to misleadingly promote Suboxone film in the face of looming generic competition for treatment's tablet form. "The individual defendants' authorization,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS