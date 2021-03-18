Ex-Deutsche Traders 'Easily' Denied Retrial In Spoofing Case

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge "easily" concluded Thursday that a jury's wire fraud convictions of two former Deutsche Bank traders accused of spoofing the precious metals market were supported by evidence that proved their guilt, denying their bids for a new trial. U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. rejected the arguments of former traders James Vorley and Cedric Chanu that the U.S. government's use of unsupported summary charts and an unhelpful cooperating witness during their trial failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they intended to defraud other market participants. Judge Tharp called it a "hard-fought" trial, lauding both the prosecutors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS