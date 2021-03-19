Insurer Wants Out Of Fingerprint Scanning Privacy Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Society Insurance Co. has sued its policyholder Cermak Produce No. 11 in an Illinois federal court, seeking a declaration that it is not on the hook to defend the grocery supplier in a biometric privacy class action alleging Cermak scanned and recorded its employees' fingerprints without their consent. Society told the Illinois federal court Thursday that the underlying proposed class action against Cermak never alleged the type of damage and injury required for coverage under its business owner's policy. The suit was filed too late, eight months beyond the effective policy period, the carrier said. In February, Carla Perez of Illinois,...

