Apple Sued Over Profits From IPhone Gambling Apps

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi woman is suing Apple Inc. in federal court, saying slot machine and other gambling apps the tech giant sells through its iPhone app store are illegal in the state and it derives major profits from their sale and in-app purchases. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Lue Stephens said Apple takes 30% of the sales of any apps sold for its iPhone devices through the iOS store, including in-app purchases for the gambling games at issue in the case. According to the suit, more than 200 such games are sold on the platform, and because of contractual agreements with the...

