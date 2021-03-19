Sleep-In Care Workers Lose Wage Fight At Top UK Court

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 11:28 AM GMT) -- The U.K.'s highest court ruled on Friday that sleep-in residential care workers are not entitled to minimum wage for the entirety of their overnight shifts, concluding that the law guarantees the payments only for the time they are awake and actively working. The U.K. Supreme Court upheld two separate decisions by the Court of Appeal that found Claire Tomlinson-Blake and John Shannon were not entitled to the national minimum wage because they are "sleep-in" workers who are excluded under the relevant regulations. Justice Mary Arden said that such workers, who have to be onsite and are permitted to sleep during their shift, can...

