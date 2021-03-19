SpaceX Engineer Cops To Trading Insider Tips On Dark Web

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 11:30 AM EDT) -- A SpaceX engineer accused of pretending to have insider information on dark web forums has pled guilty to a securities fraud conspiracy charge, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. James Roland Jones is facing up to five years in prison after entering his guilty plea Thursday in a Florida federal court, where he was charged in January with purchasing stolen information from the dark web as part of an insider trading scheme. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed suit against Jones in what it bills as its first enforcement action to involve alleged fraud...

