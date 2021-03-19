Pillsbury, Ropes & Gray Steer Health Tech Co. $1.2B Go-Public

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Health care technology company Rockley Photonics said Friday it plans to go public at a $1.2 billion valuation through a merger with a Singapore blank-check company, a deal guided by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP. Once the merger with SC Health Corp. closes, Rockley Photonics Ltd., which has offices in California and Europe, will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RKLY," according to a statement. Blank-check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, are shell entities that raise money through initial public offerings in order to acquire a private company and...

