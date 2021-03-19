Calif. Justices Won't Hear Expansion Of Plant Siting Reviews

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Friday refused to review a lower court ruling that found unconstitutional a state law that said only the justices could review where natural gas-fired and thermal power plants could be located. The rejection cements, at least for now, a three-judge appeals court panel that tossed state codes that denied Superior Court jurisdiction over those placement licenses issued by the Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission. The lower court's decision in November marked a win after roughly seven years of litigation by the Center for Biological Diversity and Communities for Better Environment, which argued the jurisdictional laws...

