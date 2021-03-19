Marriott Seeks Ch. 11 Review Of Wardman Hotel Documents

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Marriott Hotel Services Friday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to let it examine records connected to a bankrupt luxury Washington, D.C., hotel it previously managed and for a deadline extension as it seeks to challenge the terms of the hotel's bankruptcy financing. In its motion Marriott claimed Wardman Hotel Owner LLC has not cooperated with its request for documents and that it therefore needs both the authority to demand production and another month to challenge the liens asserted by Wardman and the legal waivers given to Wardman equity owner Pacific Life under Wardman's debtor-in-possession financing agreement. "Absent the Rule 2004 examinations,...

