Staffing Biz Says Noncompete Dispute Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A staffing company and two employees have urged a Georgia federal judge to either dismiss a suit brought by a competitor alleging the two were poached in violation of noncompete agreements or send the dispute to arbitration, arguing that is the only way to ensure uniform outcomes in the case. Beacon Hill Staffing in a motion filed Thursday said the noncompete agreements that plaintiff Collabera Inc. required the employees to sign are so vague they cannot be enforced. But if the court does find the agreements are valid, they still contain mandatory arbitration clauses that must be enforced to prevent differing...

