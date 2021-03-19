Candy Maker Accused Of Fudging Amounts In Packages

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based candy maker faces a putative class action accusing it of ripping off its customers by overstating the amount of candy and underplaying the calorie content in each package it sold for years. The suit, filed Thursday in the Northern District of Illinois, said Kilwins Quality Confections recently stopped the misstatements but had not compensated thousands of consumers who were overcharged over three to five years. Illinois resident John Rand alleges in the suit that Kilwins violated state consumer protection laws and food labeling statutes in the 25 states and Washington, D.C., where it has stores. Rand also noted that...

