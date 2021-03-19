Texas Justices Punt On Electric Grid Operator's Immunity

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A fiercely divided Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to decide whether the state's primary grid operator enjoys governmental immunity, ruling it doesn't have jurisdiction to resolve an issue that has taken on added significance in the wake of February's deadly winter storm. In a 5-4 decision, the court's majority ruled a pair of appeals questioning the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc.'s liability status were mooted in April 2018 when a Grayson County District Court entered a final judgment at the direction of a Dallas appellate court dismissing Panda Power Generation Infrastructure Fund LLC's claims of fraud, negligent misrepresentation and breach...

