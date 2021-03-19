State Farm Bad Faith Claims Paused At Texas High Court

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court hit the brakes on two State Farm policyholders' claims that the insurer mishandled their requests for underinsured motorist coverage in bad faith, holding Friday that the policyholders cannot pursue those allegations without first obtaining rulings that they are entitled to the coverage. The Texas high court unanimously agreed with State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. that a trial court erred when it refused to abate Al Dodds' and Alexander Nicastro's bad faith claims under the Texas Insurance Code until — and if — the two policyholders secure rulings that they are "legally entitled to recover" from the...

