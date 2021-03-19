Texas Justices To Weigh '8 Corners' Rule In Insurance Fight

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether courts can use information outside of a lawsuit's allegations and an insurance contract when deciding an insurer's duty to defend a client. The Lone Star State's high court accepted the certified question from the Fifth Circuit, which is hearing a coverage dispute between Monroe Guaranty Insurance Co. and BITCO General Insurance Corp. for a drilling company's alleged negligent drilling on an irrigation well for a farm. But the panel of Fifth Circuit Judges Patrick E. Higginbotham, Edith H. Jones and Stephen A. Higginson, said last week they can't issue a ruling...

