Ill. Financial Adviser Pleads Guilty To $3M Scheme

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Chicago financial adviser pled guilty Friday to misappropriating roughly $3 million in client funds and using that money to pay for international travel, expensive meals and other personal expenses. Marcus Boggs, 51, a former Merrill Lynch financial adviser, is charged with wire fraud for allegedly diverting the investment funds of eight unnamed clients for his personal benefit, including to pay his mortgage, rent at multiple apartments and pay off credit card bills. He could face up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said Friday. Prosecutors say Boggs' scheme spanned from roughly 2008 to 2018, during which he initiated millions in wire transfers without...

