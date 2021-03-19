Eni Wins Doc Bid In Nigeria Offshore Oil Block Fight

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Italian oil giant Eni on Friday won its bid to seek evidence from a litigation funder as it pursues arbitration against Nigeria over a stymied offshore oil deal, after a Delaware judge rejected arguments that the proceeding, brought under an investment treaty, didn't meet the necessary standards. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika concluded that the arbitration, brought before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes against Nigeria by several of Eni's subsidiaries, wasn't being adjudicated by a private arbitral body. Courts have split on the question of whether private arbitral bodies qualify under the applicable statute, she said. She noted...

