DOJ Says Atty Wall Can't Fix Morgan Lewis, Glenmark Conflict

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday told the Pennsylvania federal court overseeing a criminal price-fixing case against Glenmark and Teva that the "ethical walls" put in place by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP may not be enough to fix potential conflicts of interest for the firm. The DOJ filed a reply brief on Friday supporting its call for a conflict of interests hearing over the agency's concerns about Morgan Lewis' representation of Glenmark in the generic drug fixing case, its past representation of Glenmark and Teva during the investigation and its current representation of both companies in parallel civil litigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS