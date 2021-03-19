Ill. Says Amtrak Fuel Spill Contaminated Groundwater

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The state of Illinois told a federal judge Friday that Amtrak created a water pollution hazard by causing a diesel fuel spill that seeped into neighboring Chicago properties and groundwater. At the behest of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the complaint filed Friday details a January 2019 fuel spill at the Amtrak Lumber Street Yard in Chicago, a site used to service engines and passenger cars for Amtrak trains. According to the state, a fuel truck loading diesel fuel from the bulk-storage tank on the property drove away without disconnecting the hose, discharging approximately 2,800 gallons of diesel fuel onto the...

