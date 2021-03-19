FCC To Share Telecom Outage Info With More Gov't Agencies

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will provide more data on telecom service outages to a wider range of federal, state and tribal agencies tasked with emergency response. The FCC said in an order Thursday that creating a new framework for other agencies to access outage information would help them improve their "situational awareness" and allow them to respond faster while also making confidentiality a top priority. The order garnered the support of all four commissioners when they approved it Wednesday. The FCC said that it wants to provide "accurate and timely" updates on the status of communications so that any agency that...

