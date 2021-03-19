Appeals Court Backs Clinic Worker's $2.8M Disability Bias Win

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has upheld a nearly $2.8 million jury verdict in favor of a medical clinic worker who alleged she was fired after suffering an on-the-job injury, rejecting the clinic's argument that an earlier trial should have blocked the worker from relitigating her claims. A three-judge panel on Thursday weighed in a second time on Rosario Contreras-Velazquez's disability bias suit against Family Health Centers of San Diego Inc., saying a first jury's special verdict that Contreras-Velazquez couldn't do her job — even with an accommodation for her injured arm — didn't constitute a final ruling. "We conclude that...

