Kidney Patient Gets New Trial That May Add To $4.2M Verdict

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court Friday said a woman with kidney failure whom a jury awarded $4.2 million must get a new trial to consider whether she's entitled to future medical expenses and additional delay damages. The three-judge panel partially vacated the October 2018 medical malpractice judgment from the Washington County Court of Common Pleas, which awarded damages to Lacey Povrzenich and her parents, Janna Pallotta and Edward Povrzenich, for negligence that led to her needing to receive a kidney transplant and possibly requiring a second transplant. Beginning in 1997, pediatrician Dr. Dawn McCracken treated 1-year-old Lacey for five urinary tract infections...

