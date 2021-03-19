NM Pols Forge Deal After Justices Keep Med Mal Cap Intact

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The New Mexico Supreme Court's recent decision to keep intact a $600,000 medical malpractice damages cap disappointed the plaintiffs bar, but since then, legislators have proposed a compromise that would raise the cap to up to $6 million, which could deter future constitutional challenges. The proposed legislation, which has bipartisan support in the Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature and was advanced by the Senate on Friday, would raise the cap to $750,000, as applied to independent physicians, and impose a separate $4 million cap for hospitals that would be increased by $500,000 annually to $6 million in 2026. At that point, it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS