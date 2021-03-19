Pa. Prosecutor Demoted Over 'Stupid' DoorDash Side Hustle

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Bucks County District Attorney announced Thursday he has demoted an assistant district attorney for working for DoorDash as a delivery driver while still on the clock for the county, calling the prosecutor's infraction "indefensible, thoughtless, selfish and so stupid." In a video statement posted on YouTube, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said he demoted Gregg Shore — who has prosecuted several high-profile cases in a suburb of Philadelphia and earned a six-figure salary for years — after learning Shore was driving for food delivery app DoorDash Inc. while being paid by the county during the workday. "What he has done...

