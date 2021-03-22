BREAKING: Marty Walsh Confirmed As New DOL Chief

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Department of Labor, Marty Walsh, was confirmed Monday by the U.S. Senate, putting a self-proclaimed ally of workers and unions in charge of the agency tasked with overseeing enforcement of some of the nation's labor and employment laws. Walsh, a former union worker and mayor of Boston, received bipartisan support for his confirmation in a 68-29 vote. In a press conference given shortly after the vote, Walsh said he would step down as mayor to allow Boston City Council President Kim Janey to take over as acting mayor. He also thanked the senators who...

