Texas Overstepped With Smokable Hemp Ban, Court Is Told

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Texas hemp businesses would have to flee the state, cut jobs and lose revenue if a contentious state law banning the manufacture of smokable forms of hemp were allowed to go forward, their attorneys told a state judge on Monday. At a virtual hearing conducted via Zoom, counsel representing the hemp companies and the state sparred over whether Lone Star regulators had a reasonable interest in barring the production of nonpsychoactive hemp flower, given that the product is easily obtainable from other states and is not federally illegal. Monday's hearing on the state's bid for summary judgment marks the latest turn...

