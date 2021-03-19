Reed Smith, Morgan Lewis Steer Cannabis Real Estate Merger

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP helped broker a merger between two cannabis-focused real estate companies in a deal that pools 24 properties and $325 million in assets. The merger between real estate investment trust GreenAcreage Real Estate Corp. and real estate financier NewLake Capital Partners Inc., announced Thursday, creates a single real estate investment trust that has holdings in nine states. The new company will carry on as NewLake Capital Partners, according to the announcement. The new version of NewLake controls $325 million in assets, with $110 million in cash ready for additional real estate acquisitions, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS