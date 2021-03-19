14 Years Into Case, Luggage Lock Patents Axed Under Alice

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- After more than 14 years, "muddled motion practice" and a "morass of filings" by both parties, a New York federal judge granted a luggage lock maker's motion for summary judgment, finding Friday that a lock patent it is accused of infringing is invalid under Alice for claiming only an abstract idea. U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano handed lockmaker Travel Sentry Inc. the win in the suit it filed in December 2006, finding that the patents from rival lockmaker Safe Skies LLC cover the abstract idea of applying dual-access locks to airport luggage inspection and therefore aren't patentable under the U.S....

