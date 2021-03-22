Commerce Firms Up Duties On Mattresses From 8 Countries

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has teed up new duties stretching as high as 763% on mattresses imported from eight countries in a sprawling trade case targeting more than half a billion dollars' worth of merchandise. Commerce's International Trade Administration on Friday firmed up its earlier finding that mattresses from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam were being sold at artificially low prices in the U.S. and that Chinese mattresses were receiving unfair subsidies. The findings trace back to petitions filed by a coalition of U.S. mattress producers and unions led by Corsicana Mattress Co. and the International Brotherhood...

