Amazon Lied About 'Strike-Through' Prices, Prosecutors Say

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Amazon misled customers with the "strike-through" prices it includes on some products to suggest that customers are saving money through the online shopping giant, when those higher "list" prices aren't always correct, a group of county prosecutors allege in a lawsuit filed in California state court. When Amazon advertises its products for sale, it often includes reference pricing — prices for which the product used to sell on Amazon or at other retailers — but many of those advertised reference prices were either misleading or had the capacity to mislead consumers, according to the six-page complaint filed Wednesday in San Diego...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS