9th Circ. Backs Laborers' Arbitration Win Against Building Co.

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld an arbitration award against a Nevada builder, saying the arbitrator didn't overstep by ruling the company is bound by a labor contract between a trade association and a construction workers' union even though it no longer employs union workers. In an unpublished decision issued Friday, a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel upheld a lower court ruling affirming an arbitrator's decision that said PENTA Building Group Inc. had not properly withdrawn its recognition of Laborers' International Union Local 169. The company was therefore bound to a deal the union struck with a builders' association that runs until July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS