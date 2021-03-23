Calif. Atty Must Face SEC's Shell Co. Fraud Claims

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A California attorney accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of playing a key role in an elaborate scheme to market a shell company and its shares must face the regulator's enforcement action, a California federal judge has determined. In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal denied a dismissal bid filed in December by Trowbridge & Sidoti LLP partner Jillian Sidoti, finding that the SEC's complaint included plenty of detail in its allegations that Sidoti, who counts cannabis ventures as clients, helped a client map out a plan to create shell companies and fraudulently profit off of...

