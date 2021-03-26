Madoff Victims Ask 11th Circ. To Revive IRS Interest Claims

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida couple who was swindled by Bernie Madoff asked the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to revive their suit against the Internal Revenue Service for more than $400,000 in lost interest from tax overpayments, arguing that federal law gives the district court jurisdiction for the recovery of "any sum alleged to have been excessive." In oral arguments before an appellate panel, Dana Maine, who represents David and Linda Paresky, said her clients are "taxpayers who tried to do the right thing" and should be able to bring their claims for $417,497 in interest against the IRS under the Tucker Act, which...

