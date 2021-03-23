Fla. Woman Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Pelvic Mesh Claims

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A woman battling Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon over allegedly defective pelvic mesh asked the Eleventh Circuit to revive claims that the company failed to warn her of the risks, arguing that her doctor's undisclosed financial relationship with Ethicon pierces its defense that it didn't have a duty to warn. In oral arguments before an appellate panel Tuesday, James Ferraro, who represents pelvic mesh recipient Charlotte Salinero, said her failure to warn claim should have been taken to a jury instead of being disposed of at summary judgment because of the learned intermediary doctrine, which places the duty to warn a...

