UK Tabloid Wins Delay To Publish Markle Privacy Statement

Law360, London (March 22, 2021, 5:30 PM GMT) -- A British tabloid has won permission to hold off publishing a front-page statement announcing it lost a lawsuit brought by Meghan Markle while it seeks permission to appeal the ruling that printing Markle's letter to her father violated her copyright. The High Court Judge Mark Warby denied the Mail publisher's request on Monday to appeal the publication order, but said Associated Newspapers Ltd. is entitled to ask the Court of Appeal to consider the matter and ask for a stay. "To refuse a stay in the meantime would negate that entitlement," the judge said. Judge Warby, who was appointed to the Court...

