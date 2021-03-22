Private Eye-Linked Docs Ruled Privileged In Phone Hack Case

Law360, London (March 22, 2021, 7:31 PM GMT) -- A London judge has denied a request for documents linked to a private investigator once on News Group Newspapers' payroll in phone hacking litigation brought against the tabloid publisher by celebrities and others, saying Monday that the information is protected by attorney-client privilege. High Court Judge Anthony Mann said a memo and some notes relating to convicted phone hacker Glenn Mulcaire did not fall under an exemption from privilege provided when documents are evidence of the "the furthering of an iniquitous purpose or scheme." The judge noted at the conclusion of his ruling that lawyers for the alleged phone hacking victims...

