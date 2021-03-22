Hedge Fund Can't Get NY Suit Over $506M Award Nixed In DC

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has nixed a bid to halt litigation in New York accusing a hedge fund of conspiring with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure an allegedly fraudulent half-billion dollar arbitral award against Kazakhstan, leaving it to the state court to resolve whether the claims are precluded. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Friday denied the petition lodged by entities of emerging markets investment manager Argentem Creek Partners and its founder and CEO, Daniel Chapman, to halt the litigation initiated by Kazakhstan in New York state court last year. Judge Jackson has presided over several lawsuits related...

