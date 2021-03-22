Ex-SEC Chief Clayton Named Apollo Chairman As Black Exits

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Jay Clayton, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief under the Trump administration, will take over as chairman of the board at Apollo Global Management following founder Leon Black's unexpected departure. Black, who recently came under fire for his relationship with convicted sex offender and late financier Jeffrey Epstein, announced earlier this year that he planned to step down as Apollo's longtime CEO by the summer but would continue to serve as chairman of the investment firm's board. Apollo announced on Monday that firm co-founder Marc Rowan has formally assumed the role of CEO as planned, but added that Clayton, who...

