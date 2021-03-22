Pa. Commits To Power Half Of State Gov't Via Solar

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that nearly half of the state government's electricity will be generated through seven new solar energy arrays being built in the state by 2023 due to a 15-year power purchasing agreement the state entered into with an Exelon unit. The Pennsylvania Department of General Services, which is tasked with purchasing goods and services needed by the Commonwealth, signed the 15-year fixed-price power purchasing agreement with Exelon's Constellation NewEnergy Inc. General Services Secretary Curt Topper said during a Monday press conference that he believes the 191-megawatt project is well over three times the mega wattage promised...

