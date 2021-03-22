Chief Justice Signals Presidential Monuments Need Review

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will not review a D.C. Circuit decision that affirmed the right of U.S. presidents to create offshore national monuments, although Chief Justice John Roberts expressed interest in considering how broad that authority should really be. The justices will not consider a challenge to presidents' authority to create monuments under the Antiquities Act, leaving in place a D.C. Circuit decision that said the law allows presidents to designate monuments not only on surface land, but on "submerged lands and waters associated with them." The Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association and other groups opposed former President Barack...

