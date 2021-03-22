Supreme Court Won't Hear Bad Faith Bankruptcy Battle

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:51 AM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear National Medical Imaging's attempt to revive its suit against U.S. Bank NA for allegedly forcing it out of business with a bad faith involuntary bankruptcy, ending a legal battle that's spanned 12 years and two circuits. The high court on Monday denied certiorari to NMI's appeal of a Third Circuit decision rejecting NMI's arguments that it had provided sufficient evidence to go to trial with its claims that U.S. Bank's 2008 filing was a bad faith move in a litigation strategy that destroyed its business. The battle dates back to 2003, when NMI...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS