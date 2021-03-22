Ransomware Victims' Coverage Hopes Surge With Ind. Ruling

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Indiana's highest court recently revived an oil company's lawsuit seeking to force its crime insurance carrier to cover bitcoin ransom payments made to a hacker, a novel ruling that signals businesses may be able to secure ransomware attack coverage under traditional policies that don't explicitly cover such incidents. A unanimous Indiana Supreme Court on March 18 reversed a lower court's ruling that Continental Western Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover a series of bitcoin ransom payments that policyholder G&G Oil Co. made to a hacker to restore access to the company's computer systems. The decision was the first by a state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS