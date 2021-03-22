UK Watchdog Probes Penguin's $2.2B Simon & Schuster Deal

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Britain's competition watchdog said Monday it will look closely at whether ViacomCBS Inc.'s plan to sell publisher Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House LLC would unfairly concentrate the booksellers' market. The UK Competition and Markets Authority's move to investigate the transaction comes four months after the publishers reached the $2.175 billion deal with guidance from a trio of law firms. The CMA says it wants to know if a "substantial lessening of competition" could result from Simon & Schuster changing hands. The authority said it has opened just "phase one" of the probe and hasn't reached a conclusion about the...

