Allen & Gledhill Guides CapitaLand's $16B Restructuring

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- CapitaLand said Monday it's combining its lodging and investment management divisions into a new publicly listed unit in a deal worth roughly $21.3 billion Singapore dollars ($15.9 billion), with Allen & Gledhill LLP assisting the Singapore real estate firm with the matter. CapitaLand Ltd., as part of a restructuring process, is folding the two units in a new entity, CapitaLand Investment Management, which will be listed on the Singapore Exchange. Per the terms of the deal, CapitaLand shareholders will receive S$4.102 for each share, which represents a 24% premium on CapitaLand's last close, the company said Monday. "This proposed restructuring is...

